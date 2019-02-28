



– In search of a new favorite New American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own locally sourced produce to create a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Root Down

Topping the list is Root Down. Located at 1600 W. 33rd Ave. in Highland, the New American, vegan and vegetarian spot is the most popular New American restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,048 reviews on Yelp. There’s an additional location that’s popular among Yelpers at Denver International Airport.

Rioja

Next up is LoDo’s Rioja, situated in Larimer Square (1431 Larimer Street). With 4.5 stars out of 2,021 reviews on Yelp, the bar, New American and Spanish spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Work & Class

Work & Class, a cocktail bar, New American and Latin American spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,233 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2500 Larimer Street, Suite 101, to see for yourself.

Acorn

Over in RiNo, check out Acorn, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 962 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot, venue and event space at 3350 Brighton Blvd.

Article provided by Hoodline.