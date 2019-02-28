  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Almost two years after the murder of a teenager in Aurora, police say they have Arturo Garcia, the 22-year-old suspect, in custody. Ally Raber was 18 when she died in a room at the Knight’s Inn motel in 2017.

Arturo Garcia (credit: Dallas County Jail)

Raber was found strangled to death on the bathroom floor of room 139 at the motel, which is located near Interstate 225 and 6th Avenue.

Garcia, who was her ex-boyfriend, is now in jail in Texas after being arrested in Mexico. Motel records show Raber checked into the motel with Garcia the day before her death. Police believe he fled to Mexico after the murder.

Ally Raber (credit: Facebook)

Raber’s family told CBS4 the couple had a rocky relationship that included domestic violence. After they broke up, she obtained a restraining order, but the couple reconnected in the weeks leading up to when she was killed.

Extradition proceedings are underway for Garcia to be transported back to Colorado.

