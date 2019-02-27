



– The women at Women in Kind are hard at work. The clock is ticking as they prepare for their first-ever Women in Art show.

They’re used to coming together to get the job done. Women in Kind is a co-working community space created just for them.

“We’re this physical space that’s designed for women, by women,” said Women in Kind Co-Founder, Virginia Santy. “But we’re also a community and a suite of programs, and supplemental educational offerings, to really help women be successful in business, and the business of life.”

Bree Neely joined Women in Kind a year ago, “I have worked from home for years and years, and this is a million times better.”

As a women’s co-working space, Neely says it only makes sense to feature work from local artists.

“It was a really organic idea of trying to think what we could do to remove barriers and create opportunities for women,” Neely told CBS4’s Andrea Flores.

Women in Kind is giving women a step up by waiving application and gallery fees for the show. They say all women deserve a chance to display their art.

“It creates more opportunity for these artists to have a chance to get their stuff seen and sold,” Neely said.

Twenty percent of the artist’s proceeds will benefit Mi Casa Resource Center, another organization opening doors for women in Denver.

Women in Kind believes the big picture is making sure women are set up for economic success.

“We’re all really in it for each other,” said Neely.

Women in Art opens to the public on Thursday night and runs through the end of March.

On March 8, they’re hosting an opening reception on International Women’s Day for $10 a person.