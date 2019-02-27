DENVER (CBS4)– There’s a long list of reasons why Nolan Arenado decided to ink a long term deal with the Rockies. First, there’s the money – $260 million over eight years makes him the highest paid position player on a per-year basis.

Another thing – Arenado is a creature of habit and he’s comfortable here. So, he wasn’t going to blow it all up unless he truly felt something better was out there.

“It shows a lot about his character. He wants to be part of an organization that is hungry to win and wants to do something special,” Kyle Freeland said of Arenado. “For him to not explore other options in free agency shows he’s a trustworthy person. He’s committed to the organization and wants to see something through here.”

But when you boil it all down, the biggest factor in Nolan’s decision was his teammates. It’s a group that he’s extremely close with and has grown attached to over the years. And most importantly, it’s a group of guys he believes can win it all.

“Absolutely I do,” Arenado says. “I think we have a good group. There are things we have to get better at. We have a good process here. In my heart I really think we can win the division, and I think we can do it.”