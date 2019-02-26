Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Nolan Arenado will be roaming third base at Coors Field for years to come. The Rockies and their third baseman have reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $255 million.
The deal will keep Nolan in a Rockies uniform through the 2026 season, and according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, includes an opt-out after three seasons and a full no-trade clause.
For his career Arenado has a .291 batting average, 975 hits and 186 home runs.
Arenado is a four-time All-Star and a six-time gold glove winner. He has won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards.
A press conference and official announcement on the new deal are expected sometime later this week.