



– Nolan Arenado will be roaming third base at Coors Field for years to come. The Rockies and their third baseman have reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $255 million.

The deal will keep Nolan in a Rockies uniform through the 2026 season, and according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, includes an opt-out after three seasons and a full no-trade clause.

For his career Arenado has a .291 batting average, 975 hits and 186 home runs.

What a solid couple of days for the Rockies.

Extend Bud Black and lock up Arenado. Now the focus can be on baseball and a third straight trip to the postseason. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) February 26, 2019

Arenado is a four-time All-Star and a six-time gold glove winner. He has won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards.

A press conference and official announcement on the new deal are expected sometime later this week.