  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs


DENVER (CBS4) – Nolan Arenado will be roaming third base at Coors Field for years to come. The Rockies and their third baseman have reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth more than $255 million.

Nolan Arenado of the Rockies poses during MLB Photo Day on Feb. 20 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Ariz. (credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The deal will keep Nolan in a Rockies uniform through the 2026 season, and according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, includes an opt-out after three seasons and a full no-trade clause.

For his career Arenado has a .291 batting average, 975 hits and 186 home runs.

Arenado is a four-time All-Star and a six-time gold glove winner. He has won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards.

A press conference and official announcement on the new deal are expected sometime later this week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s