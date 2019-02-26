  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver Police, Officer-Involved Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Police say officers had to shoot a man in Denver after he approached them with a gun. The shooting took place Monday night and on Tuesday morning the man was in the hospital.

At 10 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment building at West 12th Avenue and Galapago Street. When they arrived, a man walked outside and towards officers with a handgun.

Police took that as a threat and fired at the man. Police haven’t said whether the man fired any shots.

No one else was hurt.

