



– Monday is Suicide Prevention Day at the state Captiol. This year, the focus is on young people and one organization is helping the youth of Colorado.

The Catalyst Collective Colorado says suicide is the number one cause of death among Coloradans ages 10-24.

The organization reached out to high schools across the Denver metro area to create art that celebrates life. One of those artists appeared on CBS4 This Morning.

“I titled it ‘Little Big Things’ because it’s the little things in your life that you need to love, like being able to have friendships, being able to laugh, the music you listen to, and being able to change as a person,” said artist Alex Wiegand.

According to the Catalyst Collective Colorado website, Catalyst Collective is a nonprofit accelerating innovation in suicide prevention. We engage people experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors through proper assessment to connect them with valuable resources to reduce risk. We work to eliminate suicide by providing research-based approaches and resources to unify communities touched by suicide. We provide innovative support at every opportunity to promote access to help and hope.

The suicide prevention fundraiser and art event is Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Aurora Cultural Arts District, 1400 Dallas Street in Aurora. Everyone is welcome.

LINK: Catalyst Collective