DENVER (CBS4)– City leaders joined Denver Mayor Michael Hancock to celebrate the grand opening of a new affordable housing complex. The Sienna Sloans Lake apartment complex is located at 17th Avenue and Perry Street.

It has 49 units, including studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. The Kuhlman Building, which dates to 1941, used to be a nunnery and a nurse’s residence at the former St. Anthony’s Hospital campus.

“Today we are preserving this neighborhood’s history, character and sense of community and just as important, the affordability aspect,” said Hancock.

There are income requirements for renters. All units are restricted for households earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (up to $37,800 for a single-person household, or up to $48,600 for a family of three).