DENVER (CBS4)– Talks continue between union workers and King Soopers and City Market. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says its withdrawing an indefinite contract extension with all unionized stores in Colorado.

That adds up to more than 100 locations. The withdrawal opens the path for 12,200 union workers to strike.

Right now, the union says employees will remain in stores. Both sides have been negotiating since December of last year.