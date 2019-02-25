ROCKIES UPDATEColorado extends manager Bud Black's contract
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:National Coalition for Men. Selective Service Act, Selective Service System

(CNN) — US District Court Judge Gray Miller ruled late Friday that the Military Selective Service Act’s male-only registration is unconstitutional. The challenge was brought by a group known as National Coalition for Men and two men subject to the registration requirements.

Director of the US Selective Service System, Alfred Rascon (L) and David Edmond Lucitt, 18, of Haymarket, Virginia, July 11, 2001. US District Court Judge Gray Miller ruled late Friday that the Military Selective Service Act’s male-only registration is unconstitutional. (CNN)

The Selective Service System had argued that the case was controlled by a 1981 Supreme Court ruling, Rostker v. Goldberg, that said women could be excluded from the draft because they were not “similarly situated” with men for draft purposes. That decision highlighted the fact that women could not serve in combat.

“In the nearly four decades since Rostker, however, women’s opportunities in the military have expanded dramatically. In 2013, the Department of Defense officially lifted the ban on women in combat,” Miller, of the Southern District of Texas, wrote.

“In short,” he concluded, “while historical restrictions on women in the military may have justified past discrimination, men and women are now similarly situated for purposes of a draft or registration for a draft. If there ever was a time to discuss the place of women in the Armed Services, that time has based. Defendants have not carried the burden of showing that the male-only registration requirement continues to be substantially related to Congress’s objective of raising and supporting armies.”

Members of the Arizona National Guard listen to instructions on April 9, 2018, at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. (credit: CAITLIN O’HARA/AFP/Getty Images)

Miller did not issue an injunction against the federal policy.

A National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service has been studying issue.

All men ages 18-25 are required by law to provide basic personal information to the Selective Service System.

Colorado is home to multiple military installations, including the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Base in El Paso County, Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Schriever Air Force Base in El Paso County and Fort Carson in El Paso County.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s