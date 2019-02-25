DENVER (CBS4) — About 40,000 babies are born each year in the U.S. with heart defects. Some of the abnormalities don’t need treatment or can be fixed easily, but some can be deadly. That’s why a Denver mother is so thankful specialists saw the heart condition long before her baby was born.

Maclain Hall Mitchell is a curious, cuddly, busy baby boy. He’s a normal 10-month-old and that makes his mother very happy.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” Bridget Mitchell told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

It took two and a half years and three rounds of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) for Bridget and her husband, Kory, to get pregnant.

“Everything was healthy, normal, looking great,” explained Bridget.

As a precaution, they went to the Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) specialists at University of Colorado Hospital. An ultrasound at 20 weeks pregnant showed a heart defect.

“A rare condition called Transposition of the Great Vessels,” said Bridget. “It’s devastating. It rocked our world completely. As soon as he was born, he would struggle to breathe.”

On April 25, 2018, Bridget delivered at Children’s Hospital Colorado. At five days old, Maclain had open heart surgery called an arterial switch. Surgeons detached and switched the two main arteries to get his heart working normally.

“That evening, it was hour by hour,” said Bridget.

The Mitchells expected Maclain to be hospitalized for six weeks. He went home in three.

“Being proactive, having the ultrasound saved his life,” said the grateful mother.

Bridget calls Maclain a blessing. She’s been told he’ll be able to live a normal life. Normal will be just fine.

Bridget wants other parents to know the importance of finding a problem early and being prepared. She is always happy to share her story if it will help others.