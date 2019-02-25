DENVER (CBS4) – A big shake-up in the 2020 political landscape. Instead of trying to unseat republican Sen. Cory Gardner, former Colorado House Speaker Crisanta Duran will try to unseat one of her own.

Duran announced she will challenge fellow democrat Diana DeGette in a primary. DeGette has held the Congressional District 1 seat for more than two decades.

The DeGette versus Duran matchup has turned a race typically hohum, upside down. Congressional District 1 is a democratic stronghold where an incumbent hasn’t been defeated in a primary in nearly 50 years.

“Nobody owns a seat. It is up to the people to decide who they want to lead them forward.” Duran says it’s time the district had a new generation of leadership, suggesting Congresswoman DeGette is out of touch after nearly a quarter century in D.C.

“We must have the courage to ask ourselves as a party, do we have the best leaders to be able to move our country forward?” she said.

But democratic strategists differ on whether her decision will move the party forward. Mike Feeley says it could divide democrats in 2020.

Duran is positioning herself as more liberal than DeGette on issues like immigration, income equality and climate change. She supports the Green New Deal, which calls for 100 percent renewable energy in 10 years and universal healthcare.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to be distracted with a challenge like this,” said Feeley. “I think it’s part of a national trend we see with a little bit of a leftward swing with some, but not all democrats.”

But Mary Alice Mandarich says the primary will energize the party.

“I think this is very healthy when you look at what you need for a statewide victory. To get a big turnout out of the first congressional district could only help the party.”

Duran promises to do her part, “I think we’re going to see great voter turnout out of Congressional District 1 in 2020.”

A spokesperson for DeGette released a statement saying:

“Whether it’s fighting to make health care more affordable or protecting a women’s right to choose, Rep. DeGette spends every day working hard for the people she represents. In fact, as the chair of a powerful House oversight committee, she’s leading two important Congressional hearings this week – one on the ongoing outbreak of measles here in the U.S and another on the EPA’s lax enforcement of our nation’s environmental laws. So, right now, she’s focused on doing her job – and will let the politics take care of itself.”