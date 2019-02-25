



– As Denver Restaurant Week gets underway, thousands of Denverites are making lasting memories.

For Angie Keating and her brother, Denver Restaurant Week is a tradition. They’ve been trying out new restaurants during the week since 2010.

“We had made a reservation in 2013, and my brother was at work and his heart stopped. Just stopped, and he collapsed. They rushed him to Denver Health, and managed to get it started again. And, then put him in a coma for a period of time. Then when he came out of that, it was a long road to recovery,” Keating told CBS4. “So I tease with him, because you know that’s a sibling thing, that that was the year he stood me up for Restaurant Week.”

LINK: Menus for Denver Restaurant Week

Since his recovery, Keating says that the two make a reservation every year so that they can celebrate his health. Keating has also expanded her Restaurant Week reservations to include several restaurants with different groups of friends.

“It gives me something to look forward to at the end of the month and spend hours looking over all the menus that are online,” she said.