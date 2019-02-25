



– The Bustang is the Colorado Department of Transportation’s service from the Front Range to the mountains. But it may be leaving some passengers behind.

That’s because there aren’t enough drivers.

CDOT says it can’t fill seven current openings and that means it has cut some routes, including one from Vail to Denver.

At the same time, CDOT says Bustang ridership has increased from nearly 9,000 passengers/month three years ago to more than 21,000 last month.

Besides a place to buy tickets, the JustRide Bustang app also has the latest schedules.