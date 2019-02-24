HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Girl Scouts, who are also sisters, in Highlands Ranch donated 24 packages of Girl Scout cookies to the Douglas County Search and Rescue team on Sunday. The girls say they wanted to say thank you for their work.

The cookies were purchased as part of the Girl Scouts’ Hometown Heroes program which allows customers to buy a package of cookies and then donate them. Those purchases are tax deductible.

The girls, Camryn and Reagan Petitt, say they chose the Douglas County Search and Rescue team because it’s close to their heart.

“We picked the search and rescue team as our Hometown Heroes because our dad is in the search and rescue team, and we know that it’s solely volunteer-based and they give up a lot of their time to go out and train,” said Reagan. “We really appreciate them. They do a lot for our community.”

The program highlights nonprofits, food banks, military members and other uniformed personnel.