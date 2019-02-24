  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bags of Fun, Cherry Creek High School, Gabby Krause Foundation


DENVER (CBS4) – Cherry Creek High School came together to help young children fighting cancer. They’re remembering 6-year-old Gabby Krause who passed away from brain cancer.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

“She was diagnosed the day before her 5th birthday. She came into the hospital rosy-cheeked and bopping around,” Tammy Krause, Gabby’s mother, told CBS4’s Karen Leigh in 2011.

Gabby Krause (credit: Tammy Krause)

Gabby is remembered as a happy, playful child who lived life with a big smile on her face. She passed away after 19-month-long battle.

(credit: Bags of Fun)

Her spirit lives on through Bags of Fun, an initiative her mother helped start. The bags are filled with “educational, interactive and silly toys” aimed to make children battling serious illnesses feel happier.

Since 2004, the Gabby Krause Foundation has given out more than 8,300 bags.

(credit: Bags of Fun)

CBS4 Editor Tyler Smith shows us how Gabby’s sweet and giving nature touches thousands of kids today.

LINK: Bags of Fun

