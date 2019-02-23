GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A 70-year-old woman was killed late Friday night when a car driven by an alleged drunk driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with her vehicle. It was snowing at the time, witnesses told police, and the alleged drunk driver’s car did not have its headlights turned on prior to the wreck.

William Lenox, 29, was arrested after officers detected signs of intoxication, Golden Police Department Sgt. Joe Harvey told CBS4 on Saturday.

“It is clear that he crossed over into the oncoming lanes of traffic,” Harvey said.

Investigators plan to visit the scene sometime Monday, when the road is clear of snow, to reconstruct the crash and attempt to learn the details of Lenox’s pre-crash behavior.

“Was it roadway conditions” that caused the accident, Harvey asked, “was it the weather, or was it an intentional act?”

Golden PD’s dispatch received calls about the crash at 11:30 p.m. from the intersection of Highway 93 and Golden Gate Canyon Road.

According to witnesses in other vehicles, Lenox’s car was travelling northbound on Highway 93 and crossed the center stripe. The collision occurred in the other car’s southbound lanes.

According to Golden PD, there were four people in the other car. The woman who died was seated in the passenger side rear seat and suffered severe head trauma. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The front seat passenger suffered serious injuries. The two people on the driver’s side, front and rear, suffered injuries that were not serious.

GPD’s Harvey said two blood draws were taken from Lenox. Those measurements will determine his official level of sobriety, impairment or intoxication.

Officers also plan to conduct a detailed interview of Lenox, something they could not reliably do while he was still allegedly under the influence.

Lenox faces Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Assault, and Careless Driving Resulting In Death charges in addition to DUI.

“We get these too often,” Harvey said. “It’s tragic. All you have to do is call an Uber or call a taxi.”