FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — J.D. Paige had 15 points to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams rolled past Wyoming 83-48 on Saturday. Nico Carvacho added 13 points for the Rams. Kris Martin chipped in 12, Adam Thistlewood scored 11 and Hyron Edwards had 10. Carvacho also had four assists for the Rams, while Martin posted eight rebounds.

Justin James had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (6-21, 2-12 Mountain West Conference), whose losing streak reached four games.

The Rams evened the season series against the Cowboys with the win. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 74-66 on Feb. 9. Colorado State (11-16, 6-8) plays Boise State on the road on Wednesday. Wyoming takes on Fresno State on the road on Wednesday.

