BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A church in Boulder County came together with Shield 616 to help outfit sheriff’s deputies with protective gear. The items were donated thanks to the people the deputies protect.
Shield 616 helps make sure first responders along the Front Range have the life-saving gear they need regardless of department budgets.
LINK: Shield 616