Snow will continue to pile up overnight in Colorado! After hitting the high country hard, the snow will shift more to the Front Range and plains.

Heavy snow is expected well through the night. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Front Range and plains through 8:00 am on Saturday. The Denver area could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with more likely on the plains. Snow will be much lighter on Saturday morning for Denver, but still going strong on the plains.

Heavy snow and wind means a Blizzard Warning for Yuma, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties all day on Saturday. Visibility will be very low at times, be extra careful on the roads. Or stay home if you don’t have anywhere to be.

After the snow, we still have wind but more sunshine for the Front Range.