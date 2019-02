CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – For the third time in two days, there has been a hard landing at Centennial Airport.

One person suffered “moderate” injuries in the landing and was taken to the airport. Another passenger was not hurt.

The plane was described as a “light sport” craft, smaller than a Cessna. It slid off the runway upon landing.

On Wednesday, two planes landed hard and caused the runways to temporarily be closed.

As of Thursday evening, all runways were open.