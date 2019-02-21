CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman and her son were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of a marijuana store robbery witness. Terance Black, 26, and Tina Black, 51, were convicted on first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder by a jury last week.

The victim’s sister, Karen Henderson, told reporters that her brother David did the right thing even after being threatened not to testify.

“From day one, he was scared. I never saw Dave like that before in my life,” said Karen Henderson.

The Cure marijuana dispensary on Yale Avenue was held up at gunpoint in August 2016.

The investigation revealed a dangerous flaw in the record system used by Colorado’s state courts. The cooperating witness’ name was included in court records mistakenly released by a judge in 2016 and passed onto the Blacks by someone else, according to Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler.

“The affidavit in the case this case was sent accidentally by the court to the bad guys,” said Brauchler.

Terance Black found out about David Henderson’s cooperation with police investigating the robbery.

David Henderson was found shot multiple times, including once in the head, on South Galena Way. He did not survive.

“He didn’t have the proper protection and it’s a shame that his life got taken from trying to do the right thing,” said Karen Henderson.

Extra security was in court for the sentencing. In the courtroom, Tina Black claimed she was innocent but it was too late.

“I want people to know they can’t get away with this,” said Karen Henderson.

There is still one more defendant facing trial in connection with the murder case.

This is not the first time a witness has been murdered in an Arapahoe County case. Javad Marshall Fields and his fiancée Vivian Woolfe were killed before they were set to testify at a murder trial. Rhonda Fields, Javad’s mother, is now a state senator representing Aurora.