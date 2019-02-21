



– Newly released home security video shows Shanann Watts returning home from a trip, just moments before she was murdered by her husband Chris in Frederick. The Vivint Home Security doorbell showed the pregnant mother carrying a suitcase, and her purse, as she approached the front door in the early hours of Aug. 13, 2018.

She was returning from a trip to Arizona, and her friend dropped her off before 2 a.m.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke told CBS4 the doorbell video was the last-known images of Shanann before she was murdered in her home.

After entering the home, Shanann and her daughters Bella and Celeste “CeCe” Watts were killed by Chris Watts in their bedrooms. The confessed-killer admitted to strangling his wife and smothering his two young daughters.

Rourke told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas there was a baby monitor in at least one of the bedrooms that had video capabilities. However, the device did not record.

Following the murders, Chris Watts drove his deceased family to an oil drilling site, burying Shanann in a shallow grave, and disposing of his daughters in crude oil tanks.

Their bodies were recovered days after he falsely told police he believed they ran away. Watts would later plead guilty on all counts during a court appearance in November 2018, in exchange for avoiding the death penalty.

Law enforcement believed Watts murdered his family in an attempt to start a new life with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger.

Watts is currently serving multiple life sentences for the triple murder, and is being held at a prison in Wisconsin.