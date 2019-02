DENVER (CBS4) – An active storm track has delivered a lot of snow to southern Colorado over the past week. Wolf Creek Ski Area recorded 55″ of snow in 7 days with 39″ falling from a single storm.

Season-to-date the ski area has measured 314″ of snow with more than 10 feet on the ground at mid-mountain and nearly 12 feet at the summit. At least another foot or two can be expected by this weekend as a potent winter storm passes by southern Colorado.