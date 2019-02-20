  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm near Seattle on Wednesday morning will quickly dive south into Arizona before taking a sharp turn east. The storm’s track will bring piles of snow to the Four Corners region including cities such as Durango, Pagosa Springs, and Telluride.

A Winter Storm Warning starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday and continues through 5 p.m. Friday. During this 48 hour period snow will be measured in feet in the San Juan mountains while lower elevations south of the mountains will get at least 4-7 inches of snow. This includes the Highway 160 corridor between Cortez to Pagosa Springs.

The new snow comes after big snow in the region over in the last several days. Since Sunday, Wolf Creek Ski Area has reported 40 inches of snow, Purgatory has measured 15 inches, and Tellruide has received at least 7 inches.

And it’s not just the mountains. Pagosa Springs, at an elevation of about 7,100 feet, reported at least 14 inches of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy Snow In Pagosa Springs, CO. Photo by CBS4 Viewer Steve Fisher

Ashton Altieri

