FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– E-scooters are closer to becoming a reality for the City of Fort Collins and Colorado State University. On Tuesday, the Fort Collins City Council approved a set of rules for the alternative mode of transportation.

Last year, hundreds of e-scooters appeared on Denver’s streets and few rules or regulations were in place to control their placement and use. This created confusion for riders and frustration from the city planners.

The rules passed by Fort Collins specify where scooters can be used and parked. The city council says they will wait to see if the state enforces any laws on e-scooters before bringing them in.

The e-scooters could start popping up on the streets of Fort Collins as soon as this summer.