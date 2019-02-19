  • CBS4On Air

By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Corbet's Couloir, Grand County, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Skiing, Trevor Kennison, Winter Park


GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – When Trevor Kennison launched himself off of Corbet’s Couloir at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, he never knew the impact it would have. CBS4’s Jeff Todd caught up with him in Winter Park.

(credit: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort)

“All I could hear from the top of the couloir to the bottom was just roars. It was echoing all through there,” Kennison said.

It’s been a long road for Kennison. He broke his back in 2014, took more than a year to get back on snow and is now an athlete inspiring people of all ability levels.

Trevor Kennison (credit: CBS)

“November 2014, I broke my back snowboarding in the backcountry at Vail Pass. I landed on my back, my board and boots compressed me basically like a taco. I suffered a T-11, T-12 fracture. Punctured my spinal cord and dislocated my back,” Kennison said.

He credits his sister and brother-in-law with getting him back on a ski. He slowly started riding a sit-ski in the 2015-2016 season.

(credit: Jackson Hole Mountain Resort)

“I love learning. I love pushing it and learning and learning and learning, and accelerating to the bigger jumps,” said Kennison.

He hasn’t looked back since. He was invited to the prestigious Kings and Queens of Corbet’s in Jackson Hole earlier this season. Videos posted online show Kennison speeding toward the edge of the mountain before launching an estimated 70 feet.

The video has gone viral and Kennison has gained a huge social media following.

“By far one of the biggest drops I’m ever done, and this is just the beginning of what I want to do,” he said.

Kennison is heavily involved in the High Five Foundation and the National Sports Center for the Disabled at Winter Park. He wants to continue to use his love for huge jumps to inspire others.

“Moving forward, giving back to kids, adults, anyone who can use that little spark of inspiration. I want to give back as much as I possibly can,” he said.

