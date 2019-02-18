



– T.J. Cunningham, a former CU Buffaloes player and an administrator in the Aurora Public Schools system, is the man who was shot and severely wounded on Sunday in Aurora, authorities say. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office says Cunningham, 46, was shot multiple times after a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Cunningham played free safety at the University of Colorado in the early 90s. He also went on to have a short professional career in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. He is an assistant principal at Hinkley High School.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning, a passerby called 911 to say there had been a shooting at the athletic fields behind Eaglecrest High School.

“And then a few minutes later we got another call from the suspect. He said that he had shot his neighbor and had claimed that earlier he had been attacked by his neighbor,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Deborah Sherman said on Sunday.

The incident started as an ongoing dispute between two neighbors over a parking spot, Sherman said.

“The two neighbors who live right across from each other were arguing on text and they finally decided to settle the matter by coming here to Eaglecrest High School and to Thunder Ridge Middle School … kind of in between.”

At some point a 31-year-old male got a gun and shot Cunningham. The suspect then called police to surrender and went home just a few blocks away.

“Finally he came out of the house said his gun was in the car and that’s when we took the suspect into custody,” said Sherman.

Cunningham was taken to the hospital and his condition isn’t being released.

They said the suspect is being charged with attempted murder but that could change to murder if the victim passes away.