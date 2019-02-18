



– This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The U.S. Mint in Denver is helping celebrate the out-of-this-world occasion.

The silver half dollar coin shows the American flag and the moment American astronauts took their first steps on the moon’s surface.

The obverse side shows Neil Armstrong’s footprint on the moon’s dusty surface. The reverse shows Buzz Aldrin in a reproduction of an iconic photograph on the surface of the moon with Apollo 11 in the background.

The coins are available in gold and silver from the U.S. Mint in Denver.

LINK: U.S. Mint in Denver