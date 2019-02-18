  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:4-Wheeler Crash, Colorado Springs, Devyn Washington

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A teenager wanted to deliver a very special thank you message to the people who saved his life. Devyn Washington was critically injured when he crashed a four-wheeler on a trail.

(credit: CBS)

The 16-year-old crashed in Black Forest. He doesn’t remember much about the crash but he has a huge scar as a reminder.

(credit: CBS)

Devyn says he’s thankful to the people who helped him after his crash.

(credit: CBS)

“When it landed on me, I sliced my liver in half. I had internal bleeding in my lungs. I think I broke nine ribs,” said Devyn.

(credit: CBS)

“He was near the edge. His injury pattern is one that is typically not survivable,” said trauma surgeon Greg Day.

(credit: CBS)

“Thank you, I really appreciate it. I’m doing good,” said Devyn.

He spent a month in a number of hospitals and doctors say his recovery is why they do what they do.

