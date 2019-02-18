DENVER (CBS4) – Cold, arctic air firmly entrenched along the Front Range will cause Monday to be among the coldest days of the entire winter season. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach into the upper teens after morning temperatures in the single digits.



In addition to the cold, a good chance for snow will return during the evening hours on Monday. For most neighborhoods around the Denver metro area, the snow won’t start until after the evening commute which of course will be lighter than normal because of Presidents’ Day.

A chance for light snow will then continue along the Front Range through Tuesday before finally wrapping up Tuesday evening. Total snow accumulation will be similar to what fell Sunday night and Monday morning with 1-3 inches on average and isolated higher and lower amounts.

Sunshine finally returns on Wednesday and should help temperatures to climb just above freezing in the afternoon. High temperatures will also stay in the 30s for Thursday and Friday with at least a slight chance for snow in the metro area Thursday night into Friday.

The normal high temperature in Denver during the final week in February near 50°. And it’s possible we could get close to that by early next week. But we don’t see any signs of enough warming to push us above normal until late next week or around March 1.