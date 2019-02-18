  • CBS4On Air

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s a turn of romance far from “Mama’s Broken Heart” for country star Miranda Lambert. The multi-award winning Lambert revealed she secretly got married, and this time to an NYPD officer.

The “Keeper of the Flame” singer tweeted photos of her wearing a white lace gown with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin on Saturday.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” she said. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

It’s unclear exactly when Lambert and McLoughlin got hitched.

Officer McLoughlin works at the Midtown South precinct and was praised by the department for helping thwart a bank robbery in March 2018.

The two-time Grammy winner was previously married to country star Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

The Texas-born singer who is also a member of the group Pistol Annies has had hits with songs like “The House That Built Me,” ”White Liar,” and “Gunpowder and Lead.”

