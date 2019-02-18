Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Winger Andrew Agozzino has just scored his first career goal. The Colorado Avalanche forward was recently called up from a stint in the Colorado Eagles minor league team.
Gabriel Landeskog found Agozzino in front of the goal and Agozzino got it past Las Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban in the second period Monday night.
The Avalanche are playing the Golden Knights in Denver at the Pepsi Center.
