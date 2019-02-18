  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Winger Andrew Agozzino has just scored his first career goal. The Colorado Avalanche forward was recently called up from a stint in the Colorado Eagles minor league team.

Andrew Agozzino (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Gabriel Landeskog found Agozzino in front of the goal and Agozzino got it past Las Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban in the second period Monday night.

The Avalanche are playing the Golden Knights in Denver at the Pepsi Center.

Follow the game on CBS Sports in their NHL Gametracker.

