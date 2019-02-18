



– Dozens of teenagers in a Colorado ski resort town were sent ballots by mistake for a municipal election next month. The Aspen Times reports the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office sent a list of registered voters to Aspen officials, which they used to mail out ballots last week.

Officials say the list didn’t filter out the 57 Aspen teens who had registered early to vote. Colorado law allows 16- and 17- year-olds to register.

City attorney Jim True says the city is sending letters explaining the error to the underage voters who received the ballots.

Deputy city clerk Nicole Henning says the names of the underage voters are in a database, so the city will flag and remove their ballots if they are sent in.

