AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning from the athletic fields behind Eaglecrest High School following a shooting. Another person is in police custody.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said the two people were neighbors. Both live in the neighborhood adjacent to the school property.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a neighbor dispute that resulted in a shooting near Eaglecrest High and Thunder Ridge Middle School. One person has been shot and is at the hospital, the suspect is in custody. More updates to come. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 17, 2019

A crime scene could be seen near the running track behind Eaglecrest High School. Eaglecrest’s campus shares an open park with Thunder Ridge Middle School.

According to police radio traffic during the incident, armed officers from three agencies — ACSO and Aurora and Denver police departments — surrounded a home in the 5000 block of South Rome Street directly to the east of the school.

CBS4’s Michael Abeyta found police cars guarding an entrance to that neighborhood.

Deborah Sherman, spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the suspect called 9-1-1 from a house in the neighborhood at 9:40 a.m.

When police ordered, the suspect came out of the house without resistance.

“He basically turned himself in,” she said.

Police have not announced a condition of the person who was shot, nor any identities of those involved.