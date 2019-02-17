  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado State Patrol, Dylan O'Connor, Las Animas County, Model

MODEL, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has died after losing control of his vehicle on a southern Colorado highway. The Colorado State Patrol says the crash happened early Sunday morning on Highway 350.

According to a State Patrol statement, 21-year-old Dylan O’Connor from Model was headed east when his pickup went off the right side of the road.

Officials say O’Connor tried to return to the road but the truck rotated counter-clockwise, crossed the highway and overturned.

The truck then went down an embankment and came to rest on its roof.

The State Patrol says O’Connor was wearing a seat belt but died at the crash location.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say they do not believe alcohol or drug use contributed.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s