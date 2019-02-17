  • CBS4On Air

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two backcountry skiers were killed over the weekend in an avalanche in a Colorado area known as Death Pass. The Mt. Crested Butte Police Department told the Aspen Times that 27-year-old Owen Green, of Aspen, and 37-year-old Michael Goerne, of Carbondale, were reported missing Saturday night.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A police statement says tracks were discovered Saturday leading into a fresh avalanche field on Death Pass, located near Crested Butte, but no tracks were found exiting the slide area. Police say the conditions were too dangerous to conduct a recovery operation that night.

On Sunday, a team of six Crested Butte Search and Rescue members found the men’s bodies.

Friends say Green and Goerne had been training for the Grand Traverse, a 40-mile backcountry ski race across the Elk Mountains. The two men were partners in the race from Crested Butte to Aspen next month.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the people involved,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center wrote on their website.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says in the past decade February has been the most dangerous month for avalanches in the state.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

