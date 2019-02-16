  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) — Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas lost control of his vehicle and rolled it in Denver overnight, the Denver Police Department confirmed Saturday. It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the grassy median near Speer Blvd.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during a game between the Denver Broncos and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on November 19, 2017 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO. (credit: Russell Lansford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thomas was driving and there were two other people in the car. All three were transported to the hospital, police said.

Thomas and a male passenger suffered minor injuries and are expected to be treated and released. A female passenger sustained possible serious injuries, but they appear to be non-life-threatening, police stated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. There have been no arrests made or citations issued, police said.

Thomas was traded by the Broncos to the Houston Texans in the middle of the 2018 NFL season.

(credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

 

