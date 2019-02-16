  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMCollege Basketball
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Commerce City, Commerce City Police Department, Deadly Shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help after finding a man dead in the street in Commerce City. Police got reports of a shooting  at approximately 6:10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a man who was already deceased.

Investigators say they haven’t found any witnesses.

“We really, truly need people’s help. Most times we at least have an indication what happened. We have nothing,” Cmdr. Dennis Flynn with the Commerce City Police Department told CBS4.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department “Tip-Line” at (303) 289-3626.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s