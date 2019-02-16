COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help after finding a man dead in the street in Commerce City. Police got reports of a shooting at approximately 6:10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a man who was already deceased.

Investigators say they haven’t found any witnesses.

“We really, truly need people’s help. Most times we at least have an indication what happened. We have nothing,” Cmdr. Dennis Flynn with the Commerce City Police Department told CBS4.

If anyone has information they are encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department “Tip-Line” at (303) 289-3626.