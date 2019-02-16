



I endorse Canon City, Colorado in the @hulu TV show @smbizrevolution competition. They are currently in second place. My friend and former guitarist is a long time resident of this city. Please vote online at https://t.co/rJvpTK68jT each day between now and Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/rnoKgBn2gz — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) February 16, 2019

— Singer Billy Joel is hoping his star power can help put the spotlight on one Colorado town. Joel posted a tweet urging people to vote for Cañon City to be featured on a show on Hulu — that will give the town a $500,000 “makeover.”

“They are currently in second place. My friend and former guitarist is a long time resident of this city,” Joel tweeted.

Cañon City has made it to the final six to be featured in season 4 of Small Business Revolution. Each season, Small Business Revolution picks one town — and six of its small businesses — to win a $500,000 boost from Deluxe, and document the transformations in an original series.

Updated standings: this race is getting closer! Keep those votes coming. Share with your friends and family – it’s still anyone’s game! https://t.co/YhF5npSf94 pic.twitter.com/PZwxZb04jh — Small Biz Revolution (@smbizrevolution) February 15, 2019

The show is hosted by Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington.

On the last stop on our tour across the country, we visited #MyCanonCity. Take a look at some of the highlights from our stay, and you’ll see what makes this charming small business community special! pic.twitter.com/nBchqUwDsD — Small Biz Revolution (@smbizrevolution) February 12, 2019

In a video highlighting Cañon City’s attractions, the community rallied together to talk about why their city should be chosen.

“We have great assets… from tourism at the Royal Gorge Bridge and the railroad, we have great hiking trails,” said Ryan Stevens, Economic Development Director for Cañon City. “And when you think of Colorado you typically think of skiing and snow but we are in the climate capitol of Colorado where it’s typically about 10 degrees warmer than the rest of the state.”

“Despite holding claim to the country’s longest Main Street, Cañon City needs help attracting people downtown to shop at its local businesses, especially in the ‘off season.’ Community leaders are hoping that with marketing help and promotion from the Small Business Revolution, downtown will start to thrive and be able to weather the challenges of seasonality,” the Small Business Revolution website states.

You can vote once a day through Feb. 19. Vote now!

