



– A mistrial was declared Friday in the second trial for the man charged in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue.

Donahue died in Nov. 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Donahue was standing in the shoulder of the highway filling out a crash report when he was struck. Gamez-Ruiz was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash.

The previous trial ended in a mistrial in September 2018. Court officials say the judge made the ruling because the prosecution failed to disclose information to defense lawyers.

District Attorney George Brauchler said the issue arose while a pathologist was testifying for the prosecution.

Vikki Migoya with the district attorney’s office could not provide any details about what caused the mistrial in the second trial. Migoya said there would be a news conference sometime shortly after lunch.

Since Donahue’s death, Gov. John Hickenlooper has signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalties for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)