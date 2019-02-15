DENVER (CBS4) — History Colorado Center hosted a panel discussion of the Smithsonian Channel’s new documentary, ‘The Green Book: Guide to Freedom.’ Museum members were invited to an early screening of the documentary prior to its February premier.

The film tells the story of Victor Green’s travel guide that helped African Americans safely navigate the country during a time of institutionalized racism. Directed by documentarian Yoruba Richen, historians and business owners explore the history and significance of The Green Book.

The panel included cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor, local historian Terry Nelson and Charles Poe of the Smithsonian Channel. The discussion was moderated by CBS4’s Tori Mason.

Several Green Book listings in Colorado were located in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. The historic Rossonian Hotel, pictured in the film, is in the works of being restored as a hotel and lounge.

The ‘Green Book: Guide to Freedom’ airs February 25th on the Smithsonian Channel. Check your local listings for more information.