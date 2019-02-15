CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Castle Rock posted some amazing video of a vehicle that struck a tire after it came off a trailer.. and became airborne. Now police are hoping someone recognizes the truck in the video.

Police posted the video on Facebook on Friday. It shows a tire coming off a trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck. An SUV hit the tire, went airborne, and flipped over in midair.

Everyone inside the vehicle is okay. It happened about 7 a.m. Friday at Plum Creek and Wilcox.

The pickup pulling the trailer kept driving. Police want to hear from anyone who recognizes the truck.