  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Jeff Todd
Filed Under:Denver Landmark Designation, Eric Kratzer, Galapago Street, Jewish Museum of the American West, Samsonite, Schwayder Trunk Company


DENVER (CBS4)– At a time when so much of Denver is changing, one man is on a years-long mission to preserve his home. His research revealed a hidden history that was unknown to not only to him, but the neighborhood where he lived.

(credit: CBS)

“Personally, it feels like we’re making a contribution to the cultural tapestry to the neighborhood. And a permanent one,” said Eric Kratzer who owns 627 Galapago Street.

Eric Kratzer (credit: CBS)

Kratzer and his family moved in 2016 and a neighbor made an off-hand comment about the Schwayder house and the company that started there. Eric eventually started researching.

(credit: CBS)

“Who even knew, that the Samsonite company started in Denver,” said Kratzer.

(credit: jmaw.org)

The Schwayders lived in the home in the early 1900s and started the Schwayder Trunk Company, which would eventually become Samsonite.

(credit: jmaw.org)

“I’ve had a Samsonite bag, but I never knew where we ended up living would have any connection to that family,” Kratzer said.

(credit: CBS)

He started working on an application for a Denver Landmark Designation. It turned into a two-year process working with History Colorado and many public meetings.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s an unusual looking house. Pretty, and durable too. And unusual for the block. There is actually an historic element here, there’s an architectural element here, there’s a cultural element,” he said.

(credit: jmaw.org)

“This is an area that has been under represented by the preservation movement, so I guess I kind of jumped on this as an opportunity to bring a story to the neighborhood that we can celebrate but hopefully others can too,” said Kratzer.

(credit: CBS)

The city designation isn’t the end of the road. Eventually, Kratzer wants to get the house on the National Registry of Historic Places.

(credit: CBS)

“To me it’s more about capturing the stories that are part of the founding of the city,” he said. “It’s exciting, we’re going to order a plaque and post it out there.”

Drone4 flew over the home (credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s