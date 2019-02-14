  • CBS4On Air

By Karen Morfitt
Canine Companions for Independence, Rose Medical Center, Rylee Scott, Service Dogs, Susan Ryan


DENVER (CBS4)– Staff at Rose Medical Center had the perfect Valentine’s Day thanks to a special visit from the group Canine Companions for Independence. The nonprofit brought a group of service dogs in training to the hospital on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

“It just kind of brings everything back to a calmer state,” EMT Rylee Scott said.

Rylee Scott (credit: CBS)

It can be a much-needed change of pace for Scott and her colleagues. Her first year on the job she says she has seen how some calls can stick around long after they are over.

(credit: CBS)

“She was 7 years old and just a very sweet little girl, having to leave her was very hard,” Scott said, “I thought I was doing pretty well and then I got in my car at the end of my shift and then it hit me like a truck.”

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Susan Ryan (credit: CBS)

Susan Ryan is an emergency room doctor at Rose Medical Center who recognized the effects on first responders. While she was working with the nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence, she had an idea.

(credit: CBS)

“I noticed that while she was here at work the paramedics and the rest of the ER physicians, physician’s assistants and nurses just had different days when she was there,” Ryan said.

(credit: CBS)

The nonprofit focuses on bringing highly trained assistance dogs to those who need them the most. Ryan organized the Valentine’s Day visit at the hospital her vision now is to one day have a more consistent program.

(credit: CBS)

“My goal now after 30 years of medicine and 20 years here at Rose, I want to make a difference with these guys being present for the people who are heroes pair these four legged heroes with our two legged heroes.”

(credit: CBS)

To learn more about Canine Companions for Independence visit the link and search for the Rocky Mountain Chapter.

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Canine Companions for Independence

Karen Morfitt

Comments

