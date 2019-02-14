WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A 47-year-old man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sold marijuana that was laced with methamphetamine to Colorado students. John Bruce Fifield, of Sedalia, allegedly made the sales to students of Woodland Park Middle School.

Fifield was indicted last week by a federal grand jury. Authorities said late last fall they got a tip about the illegal underage sales and eventually found students with drug paraphernalia allegedly provided by Fifield. They pieced the case together from there.

Superintendent Steve Woolf said the case is shocking.

“An act such as this will not go unpunished in our community,” he said.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said prosecutors consider the case a high priority.

“In a case like this involving young children, we will aggressively pursue federal charges and mandatory minimum sentencing every time,” Dunn said.

“The nature of this investigation is very disturbing for the youth of our Country,” DEA Special Agent in Charge William McDermott said in a news release. “The DEA is committed to protecting our children from cycle of drug abuse.”

Fifield has already made his initial court appearance and is out on a $50,000 bond.

So far it’s not clear how many students Fifield sold the meth-laced pot to.