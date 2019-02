JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi burst into flames on Interstate 70 in Jefferson County on Thursday morning. The driver wasn’t hurt but traffic was a mess.

The semi caught fire in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Lookout Mountain Exit. Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 during the fire investigation and cleanup.

The driver wasn’t hurt and believes he had an electrical problem that caused the fire.