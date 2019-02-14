LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) — A 65-year-old Lyons man was arrested Wednesday morning after chasing down another man with his car. According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the act came after an altercation the two had earlier in the day.

Charles William Armstrong, a local transient known to be living out of his car in the Lyons area, now faces several felony charges including attempted murder.

The 55-year-old male victim, also from Lyons, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BCSO investigators learned the pair have a history of animosity toward one another. Armstrong allegedly made statements prior to the Wednesday incident that he intended to run over the other man with his car.

Earlier Wednesday, Armstrong allegedly almost made good on his threat and lunged his vehicle at his adversary repeatedly. The man responded by throwing a rock through the rear window of Armstrong’s car, then turned away to rejoin friends walking along Main Street.

Other members of the man’s group were walking on the sidewalk as well when Armstrong came at them, but they were able to avoid being hit. All were uninjured.

Witnesses told investigators that Armstrong accelerated his car and deliberately swerved to hit the victim. The force of the collision threw the victim into the street.

Armstrong was booked into the Boulder County Jail.

Investigators hope to hear from other witnesses.