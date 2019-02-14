LAKEWOOD (CBS4) — A two-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Lakewood Thursday morning, causing an estimated $400,000 in damage, officials said. Nine people were forced out of their homes when the fire broke out at the complex on Wright Street near West 2nd Place a little before 1:30 a.m.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted video of the intense flames they encountered when they first got to the scene.

What the apartment fire near 2nd Place & Wright St. looked like when our crews arrived shortly after 1:30 this morning. The fire damaged 5 units & the clubhouse. One person was injured when he ran back inside to get his dog. Fire started outside, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ClbMN68kbR — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 14, 2019

The fire damaged five units and the clubhouse.

One person was injured when he ran back inside to get his dog. The dog is safe but the owner was taken to the hospital. West Metro didn’t provide any other details about the extent of the man’s injuries.

Officials with West Metro said the fire started outside the building.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.