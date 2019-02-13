  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
By Matt Kroschel
Filed Under:Grand County, GVT, Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Local union bus drivers and support staff at Grand Valley Transit voted unanimously late Tuesday evening to authorize union leaders to call a strike after negotiations failed earlier in the day.

(credit: CBS)

Judi DeRusha, President, ATU Local 1776 says “a strike isn’t good for our passengers or our paychecks.”

It’s unclear when a strike could be called but last minute negotiations may resume.

(credit: CBS)

The union and Transdev, a French-based private contractor hired by GVT to operate the service, have been in negotiations since the fall of 2018.

(credit: CBS)

Currently, GVT’s professional bus operators are required to qualify for and carry a commercial driver’s license (CDL), pass rigorous drug testing, and go through extensive training, yet the union says are paid just $11.25 an hour after their first year on the job. They top out after five years at $13.65 an hour.

“We are simply asking to earn enough to survive, raise a family, or retire on the Western Slope,” DeRusha added.

Union members cast their votes Tuesday night. (credit: CBS)

The collective bargaining agreement, which both parties are attempting to honor, expired on Dec. 31.

Matt Kroschel

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    February 13, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Ridiculous wages; the drivers should seek other employment!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s